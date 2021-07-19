Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,648,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,457 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.95% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $18,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 44.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $11.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 8.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

