Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 320,362 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,362 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Camping World were worth $18,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Camping World by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Camping World by 1,538.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Camping World by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CWH opened at $37.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.43.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a return on equity of 1,838.22% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

CWH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.64.

In other Camping World news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 166,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $7,450,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,003 shares in the company, valued at $24,008,209.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 731,630 shares of company stock valued at $33,795,654 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

