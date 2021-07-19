Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 618,278 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 59.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 420,511 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 618,278 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $18,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Zumiez by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,411 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Zumiez by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,376 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Zumiez by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Zumiez by 479.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,856 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Zumiez by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,802 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zumiez alerts:

In other Zumiez news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $120,009.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Troy R. Brown sold 16,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $801,189.73. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,384. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $42.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.78. Zumiez Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.73.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.85 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.