Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,067 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.37% of Ingles Markets worth $17,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 72.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets stock opened at $59.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.55. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.92 and a 52 week high of $67.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 4.76%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

