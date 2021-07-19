Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO Acquires $79,950.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,004,970.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, David Golub acquired 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.59 per share, with a total value of $155,900.00.

On Friday, May 28th, David Golub acquired 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $63,120.00.

On Friday, June 4th, David Golub bought 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $64,240.00.

On Friday, June 25th, David Golub acquired 1,250,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, David Golub purchased 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $159,500.00.

On Friday, July 9th, David Golub purchased 4,944 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $77,966.88.

On Tuesday, July 6th, David Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $78,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $77,850.00.

On Friday, June 18th, David Golub bought 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.46 per share, with a total value of $154,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $78,300.00.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

