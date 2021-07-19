Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77,350 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOS. Scotiabank upped their target price on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Mosaic from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, VTB Capital downgraded The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $29.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

