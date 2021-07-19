Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 51.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,835 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,964,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,207,000 after acquiring an additional 771,455 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% in the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,111 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 13.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,361,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,886,000 after acquiring an additional 399,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,167,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,102,000 after acquiring an additional 211,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPX opened at $38.58 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.52.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TPX shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

In related news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $577,645.20. Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,485 shares of company stock worth $6,407,618 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

