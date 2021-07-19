Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,823 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 269,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 133,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 23,307 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,770,000 after acquiring an additional 114,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of K stock opened at $64.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.12. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $5,629,144.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,759,014 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

