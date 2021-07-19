Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $3.72 Million Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 183.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,487 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $77.46 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $66.75 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.79.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.31.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

