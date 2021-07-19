Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 20.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,053 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLW. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,987,000 after acquiring an additional 464,616 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 257,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,271,000 after acquiring an additional 49,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLW opened at $39.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. Corning’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

In related news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.30 per share, with a total value of $59,977.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 54,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $2,488,422.59. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,691.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and have sold 355,886 shares valued at $16,796,818. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

