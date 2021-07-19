Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 133,118 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 55.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,118 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAG. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1,557.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 8.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,136,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,334,000 after acquiring an additional 157,619 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 127.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,221,000 after acquiring an additional 486,054 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 5,093.3% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 83,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 81,951 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 36.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 941,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,395,000 after buying an additional 249,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.92. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

