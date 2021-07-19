Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 28,134 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,134 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTSI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $46,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $103,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $228,000. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $128,618.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $3,398,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,144 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,978. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $57.35 on Monday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

MTSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

