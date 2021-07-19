Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,456 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 212,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,852,000 after purchasing an additional 76,339 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in The Clorox by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $186.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $170.50 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.69. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.33.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

