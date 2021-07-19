Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) PT Raised to C$94.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price increased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.02% from the stock’s current price.

GRT.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$91.44.

TSE GRT.UN traded down C$1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$84.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,152. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$71.66 and a 52-week high of C$87.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$82.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29. The stock has a market cap of C$5.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

