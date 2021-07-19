Great Point Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,000. Y-mAbs Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.9% of Great Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Great Point Partners LLC owned 0.34% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YMAB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $195,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $195,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $136,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 290,471 shares of company stock worth $10,177,639 in the last 90 days. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ YMAB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,767. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 million. Research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

