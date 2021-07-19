Great Point Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 16.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,755,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671,091 shares during the period. Kadmon accounts for 3.8% of Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Kadmon were worth $18,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KDMN. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Kadmon by 343.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 114,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kadmon by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 677,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon during the 4th quarter worth $1,286,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Kadmon by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Kadmon during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadmon alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on KDMN. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

NASDAQ KDMN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,810. The company has a market cap of $699.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.56. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.00.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,103.69% and a negative return on equity of 142.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.