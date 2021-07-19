Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 1,627 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.05% of AMETEK worth $15,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Running Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 44,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 15,858 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 26.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,086,000 after buying an additional 120,275 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AMETEK by 10.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 608,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,738,000 after purchasing an additional 59,975 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in AMETEK by 2.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 35.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,968.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.04, for a total transaction of $372,708.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,480 shares of company stock worth $6,349,909. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $136.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.52. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.11 and a 52 week high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.