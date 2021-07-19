Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385,406 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,697 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $16,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:CFG opened at $43.00 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CFG. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.