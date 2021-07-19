Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $18.38 Million Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 25.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,939 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $18,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

In other news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $184.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.00. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $132.91 and a one year high of $185.52.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

