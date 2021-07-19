Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 68.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 302,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 661,295 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $15,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 116.0% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 11,366 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $10,031,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.8% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 517,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,114,000 after buying an additional 23,801 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,170,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,982,000 after buying an additional 34,784 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $51.00 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.