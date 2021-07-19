Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 6,203 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,203 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of UDR worth $16,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 102,266 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in UDR by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 197,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 88,609 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in UDR by 1,502.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 74,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 70,084 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in UDR by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 309,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,906,000 after acquiring an additional 24,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,663,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 11,509 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $562,214.65. Insiders have sold 73,509 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,015 over the last ninety days. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on UDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.08.

UDR stock opened at $53.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.26, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.