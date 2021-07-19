Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,007 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $15,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 834,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,185,000 after purchasing an additional 45,642 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,122,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,559,000 after purchasing an additional 234,530 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 55,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

Z stock opened at $104.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 650.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.41.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

In other news, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,073 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total value of $793,095.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,180,594.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 839 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $89,429.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,443.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,473. 14.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

