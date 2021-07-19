Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Short Interest Down 34.3% in June

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,100 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the June 15th total of 178,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 18.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at $1,788,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 89.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 18,997 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.14. 1,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,762. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.82, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 11.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $1.9241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

