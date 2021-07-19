Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Televisa, S.A, is the largest media company in the Spanish-speaking world, and a major player in the international entertainment business. They have interests in Television production, broadcasting, international distribution of television programming, direct-to-home satellite services, publishing, music recording, radio production and broadcasting, cable television, professional sports and show business promotions, paging services, feature film production and distribution and dubbing. “

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

NYSE:TV opened at $13.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.43. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.55.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 8.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 89.2% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 552.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.