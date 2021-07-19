Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCS. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in The Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,753,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in The Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,516,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Marcus by 189.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 675,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after buying an additional 442,008 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in The Marcus by 725.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 445,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 391,682 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in The Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Get The Marcus alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

NYSE MCS opened at $16.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $516.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.42. The Marcus Co. has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $24.71.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 103.57%. The company had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.