Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $235,000 in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 16,358 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 355,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 30,257 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 270.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 45,291 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2,119.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 190,417 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 130,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

In other news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCF stock opened at $13.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.14. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.98 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.79%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

