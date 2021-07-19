Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases New Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA stock opened at $17.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.51.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $727.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

