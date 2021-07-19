Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,907 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,448,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $876,407,000 after buying an additional 2,969,973 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,968,000. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 329.4% during the 4th quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 521,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after buying an additional 400,268 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,190.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 295,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,847,000 after buying an additional 272,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 299.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 310,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,593,000 after buying an additional 232,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $53.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.54. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $67,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $253,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,852.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,211,560. 10.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TOL. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

