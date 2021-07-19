Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,976 Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

HMN opened at $38.70 on Monday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.63.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

HMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

