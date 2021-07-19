Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Down 48.1% in June

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the June 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE GBAB traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.42. 49,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,035. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.43. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $25.89.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
