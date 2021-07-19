Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Down 48.1% in June

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the June 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE GBAB traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.42. 49,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,035. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.43. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $25.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 508,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after acquiring an additional 21,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after acquiring an additional 31,239 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 13,542 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 85,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 51,353 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

