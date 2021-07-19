Gulden (NLG) Price Tops $0.0160 on Exchanges

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 19th. Gulden has a market capitalization of $8.79 million and approximately $72,657.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.96 or 0.00370488 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00009751 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000550 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 549,257,562 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.