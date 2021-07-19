Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the June 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of Harbour Energy stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.93. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729. Harbour Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Harbour Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

