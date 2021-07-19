Harvey Partners LLC Acquires 108,000 Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

Harvey Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Tufin Software Technologies accounts for about 3.5% of Harvey Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Harvey Partners LLC owned about 1.49% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.16% of the company’s stock.

TUFN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tufin Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE:TUFN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,256. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

