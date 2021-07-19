Harvey Partners LLC Acquires 1,599 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Harvey Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Kulicke and Soffa Industries makes up approximately 4.4% of Harvey Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Harvey Partners LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.97. 11,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.53. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.86 and a 52 week high of $63.69.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $340.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 20.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,414,821.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,843,200 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

