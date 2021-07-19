Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) a €96.50 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €96.50 ($113.53) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €85.50 ($100.59) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €83.80 ($98.59).

ETR:DRW3 opened at €74.60 ($87.76) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $641.56 million and a PE ratio of 7.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of €76.50. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a 12 month high of €88.00 ($103.53).

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

