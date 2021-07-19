HC Wainwright Trims Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Target Price to $6.00

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $9.50 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRVS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

CRVS opened at $2.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.66. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller bought 35,714 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.20. Company insiders own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial that inhibits the production of adenosine and activate various immune cells, as Phase III clinical trial of CPI-006 for COVID-19.

