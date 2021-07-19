Head-To-Head Analysis: Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) versus Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN)

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) and Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Fanuc alerts:

This table compares Fanuc and Crown ElectroKinetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fanuc 17.09% 6.83% 6.14% Crown ElectroKinetics N/A N/A N/A

1.2% of Fanuc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.5% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fanuc and Crown ElectroKinetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fanuc $5.20 billion 9.36 $883.71 million $0.46 52.41 Crown ElectroKinetics $100,000.00 561.33 -$40.76 million ($2.92) -1.27

Fanuc has higher revenue and earnings than Crown ElectroKinetics. Crown ElectroKinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fanuc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fanuc and Crown ElectroKinetics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fanuc 1 3 1 0 2.00 Crown ElectroKinetics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Crown ElectroKinetics has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 224.32%. Given Crown ElectroKinetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crown ElectroKinetics is more favorable than Fanuc.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. It also provides FANUC Intelligent Edge Link and Drive system, an open platform for the manufacturing industry. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Yamanashi, Japan.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Corvallis, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.