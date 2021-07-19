Head to Head Comparison: SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) and Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF)

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) and Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SLR Investment and Boulder Growth & Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLR Investment 90.14% 6.90% 3.02% Boulder Growth & Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

This table compares SLR Investment and Boulder Growth & Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLR Investment $121.75 million 6.59 $15.45 million $1.40 13.56 Boulder Growth & Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SLR Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Boulder Growth & Income Fund.

Risk and Volatility

SLR Investment has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SLR Investment and Boulder Growth & Income Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SLR Investment 0 2 3 0 2.60 Boulder Growth & Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

SLR Investment presently has a consensus target price of $19.05, suggesting a potential upside of 0.32%. Given SLR Investment’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SLR Investment is more favorable than Boulder Growth & Income Fund.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.6% of SLR Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of SLR Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

SLR Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Boulder Growth & Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. SLR Investment pays out 117.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SLR Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Boulder Growth & Income Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

SLR Investment beats Boulder Growth & Income Fund on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools. The fund primarily invests in United States. The fund's investments generally range between $5 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with revenues between $50 million and $1 billion and EBITDA between $15 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. It may also seek investments in thinly traded public companies and also make secondary investments. The fund makes non-control equity investments. It primarily exits within three years of the initial capital commitment.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, L.L.C. It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies across all capitalizations, as well as in fixed income securities issued by companies. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up security picking approach, focusing on such factors as defensible businesses with solid financial positions and strong operating track records to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Composite Index. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. was formed on December 7, 1972 and is domiciled in the United States.

