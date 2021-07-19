Head to Head Survey: Digerati Technologies (DTGI) & The Competition

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS: DTGI) is one of 113 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Digerati Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Digerati Technologies alerts:

53.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Digerati Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digerati Technologies -154.76% N/A -146.51% Digerati Technologies Competitors -22.74% -1,853.70% -10.74%

Risk and Volatility

Digerati Technologies has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digerati Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.45, meaning that their average share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Digerati Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digerati Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Digerati Technologies Competitors 601 2956 4504 88 2.50

Digerati Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $0.23, suggesting a potential upside of 57.53%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 23.24%. Given Digerati Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Digerati Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Digerati Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Digerati Technologies $6.28 million -$3.38 million -2.43 Digerati Technologies Competitors $1.06 billion -$323,608.25 25.57

Digerati Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Digerati Technologies. Digerati Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Digerati Technologies competitors beat Digerati Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet-based services, including voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, customized VoIP, session initiation protocol trunking, fully hosted IP/private branch exchange, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and Web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and other customized IP/PBX features in a hosted or cloud environment; enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN (wide area network) or software-defined WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, enterprise customers, and other resellers. The company was formerly known as ATSI Communications Inc. and changed its name to Digerati Technologies, Inc. in March 2011. Digerati Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Digerati Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digerati Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.