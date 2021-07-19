HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Shares Gap Up to $40.35

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.35, but opened at $43.19. HeadHunter Group shares last traded at $43.47, with a volume of 145 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.08.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.99.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.84 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 88.24% and a net margin of 24.97%. HeadHunter Group’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio is 68.12%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 1,106.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.