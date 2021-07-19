Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PEAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.23.

PEAK stock opened at $35.56 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 69.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

