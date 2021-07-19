Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Raised to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

HP has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a sell rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday. They set a neutral rating and a $30.16 price target for the company. Finally, upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.46.

NYSE HP opened at $28.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.27.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

