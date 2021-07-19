Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Purchased by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 133.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,400 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.26% of Henry Schein worth $24,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $1,826,687.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,658,861.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Shares of HSIC stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.18. 1,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,222. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

