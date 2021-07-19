Highline Capital Management L.P. Sells 142,978 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Highline Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 547,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142,978 shares during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson accounts for approximately 7.5% of Highline Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Highline Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $11,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 45.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KW traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,070. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $21.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.95.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

KW has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

