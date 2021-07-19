Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $159,000 Stock Position in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Velodyne Lidar were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 28.5% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, Director Barb J. Samardzich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $501,000.00. Also, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $4,340,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,993,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,549,266 shares of company stock worth $56,186,384 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

VLDR opened at $9.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.43. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

