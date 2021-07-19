Holocene Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 162,508 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 162,508 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BK. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,487,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,326,000 after purchasing an additional 39,082 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,610,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,218,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,218,000 after purchasing an additional 73,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of BK opened at $49.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $52.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. cut their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.31.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.