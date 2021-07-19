Holocene Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 571.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,673 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.37% of Hancock Whitney worth $13,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 6.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 84.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.3% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $42.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $50.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

