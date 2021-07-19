Holocene Advisors LP Purchases 70,559 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 411.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,559 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $7,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $83.60 on Monday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.84 and a 12-month high of $103.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.05 million. Research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jodee Benson sold 6,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $531,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,498. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,659 shares of company stock worth $4,890,213 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price target on Cirrus Logic in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

