Holocene Advisors LP Sells 291,546 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Holocene Advisors LP lessened its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 74.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,546 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $20,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arthedge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at $10,264,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after acquiring an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,895.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16,999 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total value of $3,570,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,335 shares of company stock valued at $20,725,021 over the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOCU. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. raised their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.73.

DOCU stock opened at $282.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $298.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

