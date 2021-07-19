Holocene Advisors LP Takes $17.51 Million Position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,687,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,513,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 3.75% of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGCB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,292,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth $25,950,000. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth $25,950,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth $18,713,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth $15,570,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCB opened at $10.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $15.21.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

